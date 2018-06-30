Michael Moore Predicts Donald Trump Will Try to Remain ‘President for Life’

Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Michael Moore’s predictions about American politics have been consistently accurate and surprisingly prescient in recent years. (Exhibit A: An essay predicting Donald Trump’s presidential victory months before it actually happened. Exhibit B: An interview anticipating Trump’s Muslim travel ban.) And now, appearing on Real Time last night to chat with Bill Maher, Moore has another political prophecy up his sleeve. That being, Trump will get elected to another term — and maybe more beyond that. “You have to listen this time, because he is going to win the 2020 election,” he explained. “He won’t leave after the second term if he doesn’t have to, if nobody stops him. This man believes in being president for life. He said a few weeks ago, Roosevelt got four terms, why can’t I? He loves President Xi. President Kim. He loves the dictators.”

This is a slight tweak from Moore’s previous prediction about Trump, which was he would be impeached “in the middle of his second term.” As for how people can fight back against the Trump administration now, Moore added on Real Time, cause enough ruckus to prolong Trump’s nomination for a new Supreme Court justice. “I’ll join a million other people surrounding the United States Capital,” he said.