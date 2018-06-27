Michaela Watkins Will Be Rob Delaney’s Sister in Catastrophe

Photo: John Lamparski/WireImage

Rob Delaney’s Catastrophe character, Rob Norris, has more family coming to town. TVLine reports that Michaela Watkins has joined the fourth season of the Amazon series Delaney co-created with his co-star Sharon Horgan in the role of Norris’s sister. New episodes are scheduled to start streaming later this year. While you celebrate the arrival of Watkins, try not to let yourself get mired in sadness over the fact that we’ll never be able to see her, Delaney, and Carrie Fisher (who played Rob’s mother) all together as a dysfunctional family unit.