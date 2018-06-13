Millie Bobby Brown Has Been Chased From Twitter By Memes

Photo: Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

The memes giveth and the memes taketh away, and today the memes have robbed us of Millie Bobby Brown’s Twitter account. The 14-year-old Stranger Things star appears to have left the social media platform in reaction to becoming a homophobic meme enjoyed by certain members of the LGBTQ community. Users have taken to photoshopping incredibly vile and homophobic things onto photos of the star, because of irony. For those of you unfamiliar: the joke here seems to be that it’s so wildly out of character and unbelievable for Millie Bobby Brown to act violently or intolerant, presenting her as such makes people laugh. Obviously not everyone sees the humor here, particularly thanks to the star being, um, an actual child who herself is clearly unamused by this NSFW fun at her expense. But don’t worry Millie: if we know Twitter, this will be old news as soon as Kanye West gets an idea.