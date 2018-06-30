Mindy Kaling’s Newest Show for NBC Has Been Cancelled

Photo: NBC/Jordin Althaus/NBC

The 2017-2018 TV Season Grim Reaper has pulled out his scythe to do some damage once again. Champions, the pretty charming comedy co-created by Mindy Kaling for NBC, has been cancelled after its debut season. The show revolved around a gay, theater-obsessed teen from Ohio (breakout J.J. Totah) who winds up living with the father and uncle he didn’t know he had in Brooklyn in order to attend a prestigious theater school. His mother (Kaling) kept her son’s real father a secret due to his, uh, un-fatherly tendencies. THR reports that the show is still trying to find a second season at a new home — Netflix passed, but Hulu might be an option, which previously revived Kaling’s previous show The Mindy Project after it was cancelled by Fox.