Steve Levitan, co-creator of Modern Family, which is produced by 20th Century Fox TV, wants to make it clear that he does not support another arm of Fox’s business. On Twitter, Levitan said he was “disgusted to work at a company that has anything whatsoever to do with” Fox News, quote tweeting a description of Fox News host Laura Ingraham’s defense of Trump’s child detention centers as “summer camps” or “boarding schools.” “This bullshit is the opposite of what Modern Family stands for,” he added.

Let me officially join @SethMacFarlane in saying I’m disgusted to work at a company that has anything whatsoever to do with @FoxNews. This bullshit is the opposite of what #ModernFamily stands for. https://t.co/dnvIbgoIyA — Steve Levitan (@SteveLevitan) June 19, 2018

Seth MacFarlane, who had created numerous series Fox for that air on its broadcast network, had previously condemned the network and said “it’s business like this that makes me embarrassed to work for this company.” While it’s produced by Fox’s TV studio, Modern Family currently airs on the Disney-owned ABC broadcast network. Disney or Comcast may acquire Fox’s TV and film production capacities in the future, which would separate Levitan’s work from Fox News.

In a separate series of tweets, Judd Apatow, who said he has not worked with Fox since 2002, encouraged others to speak out against the corporation. “I understand why that is easier for some than others but many powerful people are powerful enough to speak up to their bosses at a moment like this,” he wrote.

I haven’t worked with Fox since 2002. That family promotes evil ideas and greed and corruption. We all choose who to work with. I understand why that is easier for some than others but many powerful people are powerful enough to speak up to their bosses at a moment like this. https://t.co/8NtsqsR8Xj — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) June 18, 2018

He is a fucking kidnapper! The Murdoch’s support these policies ! Where are the Fox stars and executives speaking up?! Imagine if it was your kids. Who has a movie, TV show, sporting event, news show at Fox? How can you remain silent when they promote these policies? https://t.co/jrPVKrxK6n — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) June 18, 2018