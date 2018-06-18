To kick off this year’s MTV Movie & TV Awards, Tiffany Haddish booked a few reasonably-priced nights at the Wakanda Sheraton and challenged Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa to out-grapefruit her for the great honor of tonight’s hosting gig. Sadly, they end up just regular ol’ fighting to near death, probably because no one would want to watch anything else after that. And we don’t mean just the MTV Movie & TV Awards. No one would want to watch anything else ever again. Well, there’s always Black Panther 2. Rel Howery, Queen Latifah and Jada Pinkett Smith also stop by to give those silent side characters in Black Panther a little more backstory. For example, apparently those vodka vibraniums can really mess you up.