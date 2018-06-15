Nas Unveils New Album Nasir Under the Queensboro Bridge

As celebrities and members of Nas and Kanye West’s inner circle gathered just across the river from a majestic skyline, in an open area surrounded by speakers, outside, at night, and about an hour late, it seems to be official: The Queensboro Bridge is the new Jackson Hole, Wyoming, it’s just way easier to get to. Those on hand to listen to the newest album from Nas, called Nasir, included Pusha-T, 2 Chainz, Chris Rock, Fab, AZ, Havoc, La La Anthony, Kim Kardashian West, and of course, the album’s producer Kanye West. There was no evidence of Candace Owens making an appearance.

Photo: Instagram/Kim Kardashian West

There was also one other key difference from the Wyoming event, as the lyrics from Nasir rang out, announcing “Escobar season is here,” the entire livestream went down. Luckily it was back up in time for viewers at home to listen to the re-play, so we’ll all be prepared to discuss the many head-turning lyrics on the album, including “Reagan had Alzheimer’s,” and an entire song called ‘Cops’ that samples Slick Rick’s ‘Children’s Story’ and features Kanye West asking “Who do we call to report crime if 911 doin the drive by?” Another major highlight, Happy Kanye showed up:

New Nas album might be Kanye’s best work so far this year. My favorite clip from the livestream. #Nasir pic.twitter.com/6fOeZazNig — Cameron Lee (@CLTureCam) June 15, 2018