In a new video that both hypes his Comedy Central show Nathan For You and effectively demonstrates how any online voting system can be manipulated by outside forces, Nathan Fielder sits down with election security expert Carsten Schürmann from University of Copenhagen to find out how someone, potentially a male or female Nathan For You fan (or enemy), could illegally obtain access to the Emmys voting system. “All attacks are frightening easy,” admits Schürmann. The only way to know for sure if a voting system has been hacked, of course, is to wait and see if Nathan For You takes home the Emmy for Outstanding Variety Sketch Series, proof positive that the people have been heard.