Photo: NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

In the wake of the allegations leveled by Chloe Dykstra in her essay on Medium, NBC has said they are reviewing Hardwick’s hosting position on The Wall. The game show is executive produced by Hardwick, LeBron James, Maverick Carter, and Andrew Glassman. NBC just renewed the show for a third season in March. The statement, released to Deadline, says “These allegations about Chris Hardwick took us by surprise as we have had a positive working relationship with him. However, we take allegations of misconduct very seriously. Production on The Wall does not begin until September, and in the meantime we are continuing to assess the situation and will take appropriate action based on the outcome.”

Hardwick released a statement denying Dykstra’s allegations of sexual and emotional abuse, saying that he was “blindsided by her post and always wanted the best for her.” Since the allegations, Hardwick has already withdrawn from hosting two panels at San Diego Comic Con, had his appearance at the Kaboo Festival canceled, and the company he founded has removed all mention of him from their website.