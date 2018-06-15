Netflix Resurrects Lucifer (the Show, Not the Devil Himself)

Netflix (acting surely against the wishes of the almighty) has brought Lucifer back to life. Fox canceled the series, which is about the actual devil helping the LAPD solve crimes, after its third season ended this May, though it ended on a cliff-hanger designed to help get the show picked up. Netflix apparently listened to the voices of the damned viewers, and will bring the show back on its site, giving it the Arrested Development slash The Killing slash Longmire treatment. It probably won’t make a difference, since Netflix makes decisions in its own particular way, but maybe it’s time to make a fan account and relentlessly tweet at Netflix so they save your favorite show. Bring back Downward Dog!

