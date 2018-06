In their continuing campaign to advance the gay agenda and teach everyone about French tucks, Netflix sent the Queer Eye Fab 5 to the small town of Yass, Australia, for obvious, somewhat appropriative reasons. In the half-length bonus episode posted on YouTube, they make over a sweet country man named George and also help upgrade a local bistro. As usual, Bobby finds a way to do the most work in the least time, while Antoni shows off some weird-looking mushrooms. Happy Pride!

