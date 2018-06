While another director might have focused on the heroic achievement or historic importance, the first trailer for director Damien Chazelle’s First Man wants you on the edge of your seat when you’d considering astronaut Neil Armstrong’s personal journey to the moon. Keep in mind, that seat is inside a claustrophobic metal structure, and that structure is rocketing through space, a fact his wife Janet, portrayed by Claire Foy, seems all to aware off. First Man hurtles into theaters on October 12.