New on Amazon Prime: July 2018

At the beginning of (and during) every month, Amazon Prime adds new movies and TV shows to its library. Below, you’ll find our recommendations for June 2018. For more coverage of the best titles available on Amazon Prime, including our top picks from last month, check out Vulture’s What to Stream Now hub.

This Month’s Highlights

Available July 29

Because one of the best shows ever just came to an end: The Americans, Season 6

For six years, The Americans was one of the best things you could watch on a television, although it didn’t necessarily seem like that on the surface. The Americans was deceptively plain. It was rarely flashy and usually averse to big cliffhangers. Instead it was methodical and assured, confident in its own control and the strength of its cast—which proved a godsend, as Matthew Rhys and Keri Russel have delivered one of the most layered and complex relationships between two characters that you’ll ever see on TV. With its sixth season finale this spring, the series finally drew to a close, and if you haven’t seen it, you have much to look forward to. Or maybe start over from the beginning. There’s no need to rush. The Americans never did. Available July 29.

Available July 1

Because it’s time to revisit the Wachowski’s other dystopian future: V for Vendetta

Although the Wachowskis have not had another mainstream success as big as The Matrix, their projects since then haven’t been any less fascinating. Case in point: V for Vendetta. Written by the Wachowskis and directed by James McTeigue, the film is an adaptation of Alan Moore and David Lloyd’s seminal 1988 graphic novel. V for Vendetta manages to turn its difficult source material—a bleak, dystopian response to Thatcherism that portrayed a future London in the grip of fascism—into a slick movie. But in trying to smooth over the rough edges of the graphic novel, the movie becomes uncomfortable in other ways, resulting in a flawed but fascinating story steeped in ideas about conservatism’s slide towards tyranny, which isn’t relevant at all, why do you ask? Available July 1.

Available July 1

For a foreign film with a familiar face: Cronicas

Although he’s usually a background player, John Leguizamo made one of the strongest cases for himself as a leading man in the 2004 Ecaudorian film Cronicas, a tense, spare thriller in which he plays TV journalist, Manolo Bonilla on a trip from Miami to Ecuador. While there, Bonilla witnesses a terrible accident, and soon finds himself on the trail of a serial killer/rapist that has afflicted the town for years. Grim, cynical, and sharply critical of all of its subjects, Cronicas is a sharp film worth checking out. Available July 1.

Full List

Noteworthy selections in bold.

New on Amazon Prime: TV Shows

Available July 1

• 21 Jump Street, Seasons 1-2

• Burn Notice, Seasons 1-7

• The Closer, Seasons 1-7

• Damages, Seasons 1-5

• NYPD Blue, Seasons 1-12

Available July 13

• Comicstaan (Prime Original), Season 1, Episodes 1-4

Available July 27

• Eat.Race.Win (Prime Original series), Season 1

Available July 29

• The Americans, Season 6

New on Amazon Prime: Movies

Available July 1

• 20,000 Days On Earth

• A.I. Artificial Intelligence

• All is Lost

• American Psycho

• American Psycho 2

• An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power

• And God Created Woman

• Angel Heart

• Angela’s Ashes

• Assassination

• Avenging Force

• Barfly

• Blazing Saddles

• Blue Chips

• Body Count

• Breakfast at Tiffany’s

• Cadillac Man

• Christmas Trade

• Cronicas

• Dead Man Walking

• Double Jeopardy

• Dr. T. and the Women

• Finding Bliss

• Gran Torino

• Highlander II: The Quickening

• Incident at Loch Ness

• Invaders from Mars

• Jeepers Creepers

• Killer Klowns from Outer Space

• Ladybugs

• Late Phases: Night of the Lone Wolf

• Letters to Juliet

• Maximum Overdrive

• Mixed Signals

• Monkey Shines: An Experiment in Fear

• Ms. 45

• Mulholland Drive

• Murphy’s Law

• Next

• Number One with a Bullet

• Our Nixon

• P.O.W. the Escape

• Patriot Games

• Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure

• Pretty in Pink

• Rabbit Hole

• Sahara

• Sex Drive

• Six Shooter

• Snake Eyes

• State of Grace

• Street Smart

• Stripes

• Switchback

• The Act of Killing

• The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension

• The Brothers Bloom

• The Eternal

• The Foot Fist Way

• The Fourth War

• The Graduate

• The Haunting of Molly Hartley

• The Invisible War

• The Longest Yard

• The Mechanic

• The Monster Squad

• The Twilight Saga

• Trade

• V for Vendetta

• Waste Land

• Witness

• Woody Allen - A Documentary Parts 1 & 2

• Wooly Boys

• Yelling to the Sky

• Zodiac

Available July 8

• Snowden

Available July 13

• A Fly in the Champagne

• Between Two Harbors

• Innersection: Black

• Innersection: Blue

• Modern Collective

• Ocean Driven

• Surfing Presents: Du Ciel

• Winter Out West

Available July 14

• The Forgiven

Available July 16

• Cook Off!

• Wanderland

Available July 20

• Max Steel

Available July 24

• How to Talk to Girls at Parties

Available July 27

• The Glass Castle

Available July 28

• Friends with Kids

