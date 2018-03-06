New on Amazon Prime: June 2018

At the beginning of (and during) every month, Amazon Prime adds new movies and TV shows to its library. Below, you’ll find our recommendations for June 2018. For more coverage of the best titles available on Amazon Prime, including our top picks from last month, check out Vulture’s What to Stream Now hub.

This Month’s Highlights

Available June 3

Because it’s finally streaming: Lady Bird

Lady Bird opens with a Joan Didion quote, and I – the kind of person who doesn’t really respond to movies that open with Joan Didion quotes – was ready to dislike it. But then the rest of the movie happened, from Lady Bird’s hilariously dramatic exit from her mother’s moving car, to Timotheé Chalamet’s Kyle, to that final car drive – and all of it is perfect. Lady Bird is a movie full of affection and humanity and compassion, a powerful mother-daughter story, and a lot of really funny comedy. I can’t wait to watch it again. Available June 3.

Available June 1

For the rare Martin Scorsese costume drama: The Age of Innocence

Martin Scorsese’s lush, beautiful adaptation of Edith Wharton’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, The Age of Innocence stars Daniel Day-Lewis as Newland Archer, a well-regarded member of 1870s New York high society. Though he’s engaged to May Welland (Winona Ryder), Archer begins to doubt his relationship when the divorced Countess Ellen Olenska (Michelle Pfeiffer) arrives in town with scandal in her wake. This love triangle becomes the means by which The Age of Innocence explores the trappings of class and privilege at the end of an era in America. Available June 1.

Available June 1

If you’re craving some classic sci-fi: Babylon 5

While it’s relatively easy to stream every iteration of Star Trek, Babylon 5 is a chunk of seminal TV sci-fi that’s been harder to find. A rarity at the time, Babylon 5’s big hook was creator J. Michael Straczynski’s pitch on the series being a planned five-year novel for television long before The Wire would bring the approach into vogue. Straczynski also performed the unprecedented feat of writing 90 percent of the show’s 110 episodes, and the result is a unified, meticulously crafted series that was hugely influential even if it doesn’t have the renown of its contemporaries. A show built for streaming before streaming was even a dream, Babylon 5 makes for one hell of a summer binge. Available June 1.

Full List

Noteworthy selections in bold.

New on Amazon Prime: TV Shows

Available June 1

• All or Nothing: New Zealand All Blacks: Season 1

• Babylon 5: Seasons 1-5

• Rescue Me: Seasons 1-9

• The Waltons: Seasons 1-9

Available June 8

• Lost in Oz: Season 1B

Available June 15

• Goliath: Season 2 (Prime Original)

Available June 26

• If You Give a Mouse a Cookie: Season 1B (Prime Original)

New on Amazon Prime: Movies

Available June 1

• 1492: Conquest of Paradise

• 2 Days in the Valley

• Allan Quatermain and the Lost City of Gold

• As Good As Dead

• August Rush

• Bad Lieutenant: Port of Call New Orleans

• Beer for My Horses

• Beowulf (2007)

• Black Widow (a.k.a. Before It Had a Name)

• Blitz

• Blood and Glory

• Blue Like Jazz

• Breakdown

• Burnt Offerings

• Cavedweller

• Chinese Box

• Clown at Midnight

• Command Performance

• Danger Zone

• Day of the Dead

• Doctor Zhivago (2002)

• Dog Watch

• Double Identity

• Double Jeopardy

• Dreams and Memories of Where the Red Fern Grows

• Drop Zone

• Escape from Alcatraz

• Event Horizon

• Flickers

• Forces of Nature

• Flood

• Hans Christian Andersen: My Life as a Fairytale

• Hard Rain

• Harley Davidson and the Marlboro Man

• House of D

• I Am David

• Ladies Man

• Leprechaun

• Leprechaun 2

• Leprechaun 3

• Leprechaun 4: In Space

• Leprechaun 5: In the Hood

• Leprechaun 6: Back 2 Tha Hood

• Leprechaun: Origins

• Mousehunt

• Mutant Species

• Nacho Libre

• Nurse 3D

• Panic

• Rare Birds

• Religulous

• Revenge of the Pink Panther

• Space Jam

• Stanley & Iris

• Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)

• Tamara

• Tears of the Sun

• The 4th Floor

• The Age of Innocence (1993)

• The Ant Bully

• The Ashram

• The Burbs

• The Care Bears Movie

• The Disaster Artist

• The Eye 2

• The Frozen Ground

• The Natural

• The Pink Panther Strikes Again

• The Running Man

• The Young Karl Marx

• Tilt

• Universal Soldier

• Vampire in Brooklyn

• Ring of Fire

• Saturday Night Fever

• Serving Sara

• Survivor

• The Iceman

• War, Inc.

• Wonder Wheel

• We Blew It

• Where the Skin Lies

• Windwalker

Available June 3

• Lady Bird

• Max 2: White House Hero

• Stargate

Available June 5

• Lions for Lambs

Available June 9

• Braven

• Precious

• Simon Says

Available June 16

• Nostalgia

• Transformers: The Last Knight

Available June 18

• Suits: Season 7

Available June 26

• Shutter Island

