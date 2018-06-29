New on Hulu: July 2018

Photo: Patrick Harbron/Hulu

Available July 8

If you’re a big Stephen King fan: Castle Rock

One of the most prolific authors of our time, Stephen King boasts a body of work that’s wide-ranging, vast and, as any die-hard fan knows, connected. His sprawling universe rivals that of any comic book publisher, and Castle Rock — a new Hulu original from King and J.J. Abrams — looks to tell a story explicitly about that universe. Set in the fictional Maine town of Castle Rock (a setting evoked in It, Cujo, and Rita Hayworth and the Shawshank Redemption), the show is billed as a psychological horror series “set in the Stephen King multiverse” and counts André Holland, Jane Levy, Bill Skarsgård, and Sissy Spacek among its cast. King’s adaptation record may be spotty, but the show’s attempt at a Unified Theory of King is too irresistible to ignore. Available July 8.

Available July 14

Because it’s rude and full of goodness: Better Things Season 2

Did you know that Better Things has the best cold opens in all of television? It’s true — Pamela Adlon’s half hour isn’t just a painfully honest sitcom about tough, graceless-yet-loving motherhood (the sort that’s usually reserved for male comedies about parenting), it’s also got the most consistently funny opening scenes of any show on TV right now. Like parenting, Better Things is a joy, it’s messy, and it’s difficult at times — but you’ll be glad you watched it. Available July 14.

Available July 20

For a stunning new look at old crimes: Embrace of the Serpent

Director Ciro Guerra’s black-and-white opus about he monstrousness of colonialism, Embrace of the Serpent is the story of Karamakate, an Amazonian who is the last survivor of his people, and the two white scientists who befriended him over the years during their search for the fictional Yakruna plant. Loosely based on the journals of real-life explorers Theodor Koch-Grünberg and Richard Evans Schultes, Embrace of the Serpent is difficult, mesmerizing cinema, and the rare film that attempts to honestly chronicle the experiences of indigenous people in a world full of other people looking to take from them. Available July 20.

Full List

New on Hulu: TV Shows

Available July 1

• Alone: Season 3 (History)

• American Pickers: Season 17 (History)

• American Ripper: Season 1 (History)

• Ancient Top 10: Season 1 (History)

• The Curse of Oak Island: Season 4 (History)

• Doomsday Preppers: Season 2 (Nat Geo)

• Forged in Fire: Season 4 (History)

• Gangland Undercover: Season 2 (History)

• Hoarders: Season 8 (A&E)

• The Hunt for the Zodiac Killer: Season 1 (History)

• Intervention: Season 17 (A&E)

• The Librarians: Season 4 (TNT)

• Little Women: Atlanta: Season 3 (Lifetime)

• Little Women: Dallas: Seasons 1 & 2 (Lifetime)

• The Murder of Laci Peterson: Season 1 (A&E)

• Pawn Stars: Seasons 13 & 14 (History)

• Project Runway: Season 16 (Lifetime)

• When Sharks Attack: Seasons 1-3 (Nat Geo)

• Who Killed Tupac?: Season 1 (A&E)

• Wicked Tuna: Season 5 (Nat Geo)

Available July 2

• UnREAL: Season 3 (Lifetime)

Available July 6

• Beat Bobby Flay: Seasons 4 & 5 (Food Network)

• Bobby Flay’s Barbecue Addiction: Season 4 (Food Network)

• Burgers, Brew & Que’: Seasons 1 & 2 (Food Network)

• Chopped Junior: Complete Seasons 2 & 3 (Food Network)

• Diners, Drive-ins and Dives: Seasons 24 & 25 (Food Network)

• Food Network Star Kids: Season 10 (Food Network)

• Keeping Up With the Kardashians: Season 14 (E!)

• Kids Baking Championship: Season 3 (Food Network)

• Kids BBQ Championship: Season 1 (Food Network)

• The League of Gentlemen: Seasons 1-4 (BBCA)

• Man Finds Food: Season 1 (Food Network)

• Man Fire Food: Seasons 4 & 5 (Food Network)

• Teen Titans Go!: Season 4B (Cartoon Network)

• You’re the Worst: Season 4 (FX)

Available July 8

• Mary Kills People: Season 2 (Lifetime)

Available July 11

• Harlots: Season 2 Premiere (Hulu Original)

Available July 13

• Build Small, Live Anywhere: Season 1 (HGTV)

• Chopped: Season 18 & 29 (Food Network)

• Cutthroat Kitchen: Season 10 (Food Network)

• Flea Market Flip: Season 5 (HGTV)

• Ghost Adventures: Season 7 (Travel Channel)

• Home Town: Season 1 (HGTV)

• House Hunters: Season 109 (HGTV)

• Iron Chef Gauntlet: Season 1 (Food Network)

• Letterkenny: Seasons 1 & 2 (DHX)

• Love It or List It, Too: Seasons 6 & 7 (HGTV)

• Property Brothers: Buying & Selling: Season 5 (HGTV)

• Restaurant: Impossible: Seasons 12 & 13 (Food Network)

Available July 14

• Better Things: Season 2 (FX)

Available July 20

• Ballet Now (Hulu Original Documentary)

• The Last Ship: Season 4 (TNT)

• This Country: Seasons 1 & 2 (BBCA)

• Trial & Error: Season 2 Premiere (NBC)

Available July 21

• Justice League Action: Season 1 (Cartoon Network)

Available July 24

• The Thundermans: Season 4 (Nickelodeon)

Available July 25

• Alone Together: Season 2 Premiere (Freeform)

• Castle Rock: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

• Real Humans: Season 2 (Endemol)

Available July 31

• Casual: Season 4 Premiere (Hulu Original)

New on Hulu: Movies

Available July 1

• 20 Weeks

• A.I. Artificial Intelligence

• The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension•

• All Is Lost

• Alpha and Omega

• Alpha and Omega: Dino Dogs

• Alpha and Omega: The Big Fuhreeze

• Alpha and Omega: The Great World Games

• American Psycho

• American Psycho 2

• An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power

• Analyze That

• Analyze This

• And God Created Woman

• Angel Heart

• Assassination

• At Middleton

• Avenging Force

• Bad News Bears

• Barbie and the Three Musketeers

• Barbie in a Mermaid Tale 2

• Barfly

• Beautiful Boy

• Before Midnight

• Beyond Borders

• Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure

• Billy Madison

• Bloodsport

• Body Count

• Bound

• Braveheart

• The Brothers Bloom

• Cadillac Man

• Chasing Amy

• Clear and Present Danger

• Closing Gambit

• Clue

• Cyborg

• Dead Man Walking

• Delta Force

• Disaster Movie

• Double Jeopardy

• Dr. T and the Women

• Election

• The Eternal

• Everybody’s Fine

• Evolution

• The Fourth War

• Get Real

• Go

• The Honeymooners

• House Arrest

• Hustle & Flow

• Incident at Loch Ness

• The Indian in the Cupboard

• Invaders From Mars

• Jay & Silent Bob Strike Back

• Jeepers Creepers

• John Grisham’s The Rainmaker

• Just Before I Go

• Killer Klowns From Outer Space

• The Ladies Man

• Ladybugs

• Last Castle

• The Legend of Bagger Vance

• Le Ride

• The Lost Wife of Robert Durst

• The Manchurian Candidate

• Masters of the Universe

• Maximum Overdrive

• The Mechanic

• Midnight in Paris

• Mimic

• Monkey Shines: An Experiment in Fear

• The Monster Squad

• Murphy’s Law

• Next

• Number One With a Bullet

• One Direction: This Is Us

• Oscar Pistorius: Blade Runner Killer

• The Phantom

• P.O.W. the Escape

• Patriot Games

• Pawn

• Pretty in Pink

• Rabbit Hole

• The Rundown

• Sahara

• Sex Drive

• Six Shooter

• Sleepers

• Snake Eyes

• Stephen King’s Graveyard Shift

• Stephen King’s Silver Bullet

• Street Smart

• Superstar

• This Is Spinal Tap

• Trade

• Witness

• Wooly Boys

Available July 3

• Borg Vs. McEnroe

Available July 9

• In a World

• Serena

Available July 10

• Along With the Gods: The Two Worlds

• Cover Versions

• Zombie Spring Breakers

Available July 17

• Sharp Edges

Available July 20

• Embrace of the Serpent

Available July 21

• Status Update

Available July 22

• Leaning Into the Wind

Available July 27

• The Glass Castle

Available July 28

• Friends With Kids

• Victoria & Abdul

Available July 30

• Before We Vanish

• The Wrecking Crew

Available July 31

• Into the Blue

