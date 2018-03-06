New on Hulu: June 2018

Photo: Adult Swim

This Month’s Highlights

Available June 5

If you want to one of TV’s best new shows: The Bold Type Season 1

A breakout hit last summer, The Bold Type chronicles the budding careers of friends Jane, Kat, and Sutton, the young stars at Scarlet magazine. This Freeform dramedy immediately connected with its smart, soapy plotting and uniquely relevant themes, even though, as anyone in media will happily tell you, it sometimes stretches credulity. Catch up on the ten-episode first season in advance of the second season premiere – which you can catch on Hulu a week early. Available June 5.

Available June 8

If you’re looking for a different kind of Marvel show: Cloak and Dagger

With Marvel’s all-encompassing presence in pop culture, it’s strange that so many different genres are still underrepresented. But with Cloak and Dagger, there’s one less void: Teen drama. Tandy Bowen and Tyrone Johnson are a classic case of two kids from two very different worlds thrust together by supernatural forces that will, eventually, turn them into the titular Cloak and Dagger. He can envelop others in darkness, she can create daggers made of light, and they both are entangled in the dirty dealings of the mysterious Roxxon Corporation, which might not be on the up-and-up. Also, Gina Prince-Bythewood directs the pilot! If you can’t watch it live, definitely check it out when it drops on Hulu the next day. Available June 8.

Available June 23

If you can separate the show from the fans: Rick and Morty Season 3

No one would blame you for skipping Rick and Morty. Through some cruel cosmic joke, the show has acquired a legion of incredibly obnoxious fans. It’s a shame because Rick and Morty is incredibly good television, a show where outrageous, boundary-pushing comedy serves as a Trojan horse for deeply sad and sobering storytelling. There’s going to be much more Rick and Morty in the future – Adult Swim renewed the series for a whopping 70 episodes – and there’s no telling if it can maintain the level of quality it’s held so far. But maybe, just maybe, the fans will lighten up enough that others won’t feel so conflicted about watching it. Available June 23.

Full List

Noteworthy selections in bold.

New on Hulu: TV Shows

Available June 5

• The Bold Type: Season 2 Pre-Premiere (Freeform)

• My Hero Academia: Season 2 Part 2 (Funimation)

• So You Think You Can Dance: Season 15 Premiere (FOX)

Available June 8

• Abandoned: Season 1 (Viceland)

• Black Market: Season 1 (Viceland)

• Black Market Dispatches: Season 1 (Viceland)

• Bong Appetit: Seasons 1-2 (Viceland)

• Cloak & Dagger: Series Premiere (Freeform)

• Cyberwar: Seasons 1-2 (Viceland)

• The Four: Season 2 Premiere (FOX)

• Flophouse: Season 1 (Viceland)

• Fuck That’s Delicious: Seasons 1-2 (Viceland)

• Gaycation: Seasons 1-2 (Viceland)

• Hamilton’s Pharmacopeia: Seasons 1-2 (Viceland)

• Hate Thy Neighbor: Season 1 (Viceland)

• Huang’s World: Seasons 1-2 (Viceland)

• Nashville: Season 6 Midseason Premiere (CMT)

• Party Legends: Seasons 1-2 (Viceland)

• Weediquette: Seasons 1-3 (Viceland)

• What Would Diplo Do?: Season 1 (Viceland)

• Woman: Season 1 (Viceland)

Available June 12

• Disney Fairy Tale Wedding: Series Premiere (Freeform)

Available June 14

• 24 Hours to Hell & Back: Series Premiere (FOX)

• Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency: Season 2 (BBC America)

Available June 15

• Marlon: Season 2 Premiere (NBC)

Available June 16

• Silent Witness: Seasons 10-21 (BBC)

Available June 18

• Shades of Blue: Season 3 Premiere (NBC)

Available June 22

• The Other Guy: Season 1 (eOne)

Available June 23

• Rick & Morty: Season 3 (Adult Swim)

New on Hulu: Movies

Available June 1

• 1492: Conquest of Paradise

• 2 Days in the Valley

• A Beautiful Mind

• Across the Universe

• Allan Quatermain and the Lost City of Gold

• Apollo 13

• Beer for My Horses

• Bio-Dome

• Blue Like Jazz

• Boots on the Ground

• Bowfinger

• Brokeback Mountain

• The Brothers Grimm

• Burnt Offerings

• Bull Durham

• The Burbs

• Chinese Box

• Drive Me Crazy

• Drop Zone

• East Is East

• End of Days

• Escape from Alcatraz

• Event Horizon

• The Eye

• The Frozen Ground

• Hard Rain

• Harley Davidson and the Marlboro Man

• Hellboy

• The History Boys

• House of D

• I Am David

• Inside

• Into the West

• Leprechaun

• Leprechaun 2

• Leprechaun 3

• Leprechaun 4: In Space

• Leprechaun 5: In the Hood

• Leprechaun 6: Back 2 Tha Hood

• Leprechaun: Origins

• The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring

• The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers

• The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

• Mindhunters

• Mutant Species

• My Left Foot

• Nanny Mcphee

• Nurse 3D

• Panic

• The Pink Panther Strikes Again

• Punch Drunk Love

• The Quick and the Dead

• Rare Birds

• Religulous

• Restoration

• Revenge of the Pink Panther

• The Running Man

• Scary Movie 2

• Spawn

• Stanley & Iris

• Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

• Tamara

• Trainspotting

• Universal Soldier

• We Blew It

• Where the Skin Lies

• Windwalker

Available June 3

• Max 2: White House Hero

• Stargate

Available June 5

• Lions for Lambs

Available June 6

• Gintama

• Out of the Dark

Available June 7

• Allure

Available June 9

• Precious

• Simon Says

Available June 13

• Bad Blood

Available June 15

• 35 and Ticking

• Breakup at a Wedding

• Cabin Fever: Patient Zero

• The Clintons: An American Odyssey

• Hellbound: Hellraiser II

• The House October Built

• The House October Built 2

• Hunstville

• In Too Deep

• Low Down

• Middle of Nowhere

• Nina

• Playin’ For Love

• Sirens

• Smoke

• So This is Christmas

• Tell Them Anything You Want: A Portrait of Maurice Sendak

• The Second Mother

Available June 16

• Baby Mama

• Killing for Love

• Transformers: The Last Knight

Available June 17

• Punisher: War Zone

Available June 23

• Curious George 3: Back to the Jungle

Available June 25

• Ballet 422

Available June 26

• Shutter Island

Available June 27

• Swan Princess 8

• The Thousand Faces of Dunjia

Available June 29

• 10 x 10

Available June 30

• EuroTrump

For more coverage of the best movies and TV shows available on Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime, Showtime, and Hulu, check out Vulture’s What to Stream Now hub, which is updated throughout the month.