New on Showtime: June 2018

Photo: Bruno Calvo/SHOWTIME

At the beginning of (and during) every month, Showtime adds new movies and TV shows to its library. Below, you’ll find our recommendations for June 2018. For more coverage of the best titles available on Showtime, including our top picks from last month and updates on what’s leaving Showtime this month, check out Vulture’s What to Stream Now hub.

This Month’s Highlights

Available June 17

If you want more Joshua Jackson in your life: The Affair

Four seasons is a lot to devote to a single affair, but Showtime’s thoughtful drama continues to find new wrinkles in the story of the titular affair that wrecked two relationships (one of which you may be more interested in than the others, because Joshua Jackson is involved). Season four kicks off this month, and Showtime says you can expect “a season about new beginnings, tragic ends and the ever-elusive possibility of forgiveness.” Available June 17.

Available June 1

For the rare film about the immigrant experience: A Better Life

This 2011 film directed by Chris Weitz fills a badly needed void. A Better Life follows Carlos, an immigrant that works as a gardener in East Los Angeles, as he works and takes risks in order to provide for his native-born son, Luis. It’s a movie that’s more deft than it initially appears to be, and also one that does the rare task of taking the dignity and humanity of immigrants as a given in a country that refuses to do so. More movies like this should exist. Available June 1.

Full List

Noteworthy selections in bold.

Available June 1

• A Better Life

• Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason

• Cheech & Chong’s Next Movie

• Christine

• Dean

• Harsh Times

• Life During Wartime

• Lucky Break

• Margin Call

• Mistrust

• Mrs McCutcheon

• Our Lady of the Assassins

• Sleepwalkers

• Steel Magnolias

• The Sum Of All Fears

• Swing Away

• The Triumph Of Love

• Vantage Point

Available June 2

• 68 Kill

Available June 8

• Erik Griffin: Amerikan Warrior

Available June 9

• Pork Pie

Available June 15

• Walking Out

Available June 28

• Cairo Time

For more coverage of the best movies and TV shows available on Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime, Hulu, and Showtime check out Vulture’s What to Stream Now hub, which is updated throughout the month.