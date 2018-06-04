You Have to Look Really Hard to Find Danny Masterson in This New Trailer for The Ranch

By

Based on the new trailer for Part Five (aka season three) of Netflix’s The Ranch, the Bennett family will be dealing with wildfires, a surprise pregnancy, and a lot more of Sam Elliott’s sarcasm. But what it won’t have is much more Danny Masterson. He appears very briefly in the footage above — as in, look closely and you’ll see him clapping in a big group scene. The upcoming third season was the last installment of the series Masterson worked on before he was dismissed from the show in December following accusations of rape. Dax Shepard was cast earlier this year in a new role that will be complementary to Ashton Kutcher’s Colt Bennett, and you’ll find him popping up in the second half of season three, which begins streaming June 15.

Watch Now

  1. The Americans: In Memoriam
  2. Here Are 11 Minutes of Unfiltered Tracy Morgan
  3. Tracy Morgan Has Equal Love for Tiffany Haddish and Craft Services
  4. Cameron Britton Thought About Killing His Mom While Filming Mindhunter
  5. How the Ladies of Ibiza Get F*cked-up Around the World
  6. Watch Jonathan Van Ness Fangirl Over Justin Theroux in Charlie’s Angels
  7. Retta Is Over People Telling Her to ‘Treat Yo’ Self’
  8. Rachel Bloom Gloriously Roasts Adam Pally for His Shorty Awards Performance
  9. 7 Star Wars Spinoffs That We’d Like to See
  10. Rest in Power Examines How Trayvon Martin’s Death Sparked a Movement
  11. Watch People Try to Recap Every Marvel Movie
New Trailer for Danny Masterson’s Final The Ranch Episodes
  • REGISTER
Sign up with a social account:

Don’t worry. We will never post to your social media account without your permission.

or create an account

We’ve sent a registration confirmation email to .

Please follow the instructions in the email within 48 hours to complete your registration.

Forgot Your Password?

Enter your email address or username and we’ll email instructions on how to reset your password.

This username or email is associated with a Facebook account.

Log in with your social account:
Check Your Inbox

We’ve sent you an email with instructions on how to reset your password.

Welcome! You are now a registered user of NYMag.com, TheCut.com, Vulture.com, ScienceOfUs.com and GrubStreet.com.

Want more? Subscribe to our daily newsletters.

  • Constant news updates on politics, business, media, and real estate.

  • Breaking news and analysis on all the latest TV, movies, music, books, theater, and art.

  • Get the latest fashion, beauty, and shopping news and recommendations.

No Thanks

We're sorry. You must confirm your registration within 48 hours of submitting your registration request. Please register again.

You are already registered. Please log in.

Reset Your Password

Enter a new password

Your password has been successfully changed.

Please log in.