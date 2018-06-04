You Have to Look Really Hard to Find Danny Masterson in This New Trailer for The Ranch
Based on the new trailer for Part Five (aka season three) of Netflix’s The Ranch, the Bennett family will be dealing with wildfires, a surprise pregnancy, and a lot more of Sam Elliott’s sarcasm. But what it won’t have is much more Danny Masterson. He appears very briefly in the footage above — as in, look closely and you’ll see him clapping in a big group scene. The upcoming third season was the last installment of the series Masterson worked on before he was dismissed from the show in December following accusations of rape. Dax Shepard was cast earlier this year in a new role that will be complementary to Ashton Kutcher’s Colt Bennett, and you’ll find him popping up in the second half of season three, which begins streaming June 15.
