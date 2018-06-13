Nick Kroll Wrote His Own Puberty Nightmares Into Big Mouth
The 2018 Emmy race has begun, and Vulture will take a close look at the contenders until voting closes on June 25.
The comedian, voice actor, and co-creator of Netflix’s raunchily sweet animated series said he and his colleagues spared none of their own agonizing preteen drama when writing season one of Big Mouth.
Emmy Studio 2018
- Alison Brie Reveals the Go-to Grooming Product on the Set of GLOW
- Why Brad Pitt Played a Weatherman on The Jim Jeffries Show
- Ozark’s Julia Garner on Finding Her Southern Twang
- Cristin Milioti on the Secrets Behind Black Mirror’s ‘USS Callister’
- Paula Malcomson’s Message to Heartbroken Ray Donovan Fans
- How Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Gets Away With Its Dirtiest Jokes
- Pamela Adlon Says Making Better Things Is Better Than Therapy
- Nick Kroll Wrote His Own Puberty Nightmares Into Big Mouth
- Bill Hader on How He Cast Henry Winkler in Barry