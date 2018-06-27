Nicolas Cage Is in a Chainsaw Fight in First Mandy Trailer

Nicolas Cage Is in a Bloody, Screaming Chainsaw Fight in First Mandy Trailer

By

In the movie Mandy, Nicolas Cage and Andrea Riseborough live in remote tranquility until an absolutely bananas cult kidnaps her. There’s endless screaming and blood and even a chainsaw fight, but to tell you much more would defeat the show-all extravaganza of writer-director Panos Cosmatos’s heavy-metal horror nightmare. Suffice to say this is a movie, as Vulture’s Kyle Buchanan said after a Sundance Film Festival screening, “where Nicolas Cage slays a demon alien and then does a huge line of cocaine, but that almost seems redundant. Nicolas Cage doesn’t need to do cocaine to get lit. Cocaine ought to try Nicolas Cage.” Mandy premieres on September 14.

Watch Now

