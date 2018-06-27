Nicolas Cage Is in a Chainsaw Fight in First Mandy Trailer

Nicolas Cage Is in a Bloody, Screaming Chainsaw Fight in First Mandy Trailer
In the movie Mandy, Nicolas Cage and Andrea Riseborough live in remote tranquility until an absolutely bananas cult kidnaps her. There’s endless screaming and blood and even a chainsaw fight, but to tell you much more would defeat the show-all extravaganza of writer-director Panos Cosmatos’s heavy-metal horror nightmare. Suffice to say this is a movie, as Vulture’s Kyle Buchanan said after a Sundance Film Festival screening, “where Nicolas Cage slays a demon alien and then does a huge line of cocaine, but that almost seems redundant. Nicolas Cage doesn’t need to do cocaine to get lit. Cocaine ought to try Nicolas Cage.” Mandy premieres on September 14.
Watch Now
- History of a Meme: The T-Rex Costume
- Justin Hartley on Kevin’s Transformation in This Is Us
- How Ryan Murphy Convinced Billie Lourd to Dye Her Hair For AHS: Cult
- Ted Danson on Why The Good Place Is Really About Karma
- Why Matt LeBlanc Embraced Humiliation for Episodes
- Evan Rachel Wood Explains Why Westworld Is an Actor’s Obstacle Course
- Roger Rabbit Changed the Way Hollywood Animates
- Jimmi Simpson on His Craziest Year Ever As an Actor
- Can Connie Britton Match Her Reaction With the Right 911 Call?
- Why Sarah Silverman Wants to Connect With Trump Supporters
- How Realistic Are Dinosaur Movies?
- Minnie Driver Really, Really Wishes She Could Sing More Often
- James Corden Picks His Favorite Late Late Show Moment
- How to Clean a Dinosaur at NYC’s Museum of Natural History
- Remaking a Murder: How Weegee Photographed a Mob Killing
- Mandy Moore on the Innate Sadness of This Is Us
- UnREAL’s Constance Zimmer on Directing Herself
- Why GLOW’s Creators Feel Like They’re Running a ‘Leotard Factory’
- Which Queer Eye Guy Is the Biggest Control Freak About Driving?
- David Harbour Wasn’t Asked to Dance in Stranger Things 2, But He Did Anyway