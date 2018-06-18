Nobody’s Fool Trailer: Tyler Perry Unites Tiffany Haddish and Whoopi Goldberg

Because you certainly need more Tiffany Haddish in your life, Tiff and Tyler Perry will appease you with Nobody’s Fool, which pairs Haddish with Tika Sumpter and Whoopi Goldberg. When Tanya (Haddish) is released from jail, she moves in with her type-A sister Danica (Sumpter), who’s dating a mystery man. Tanya’s sleuthing reveals that her sister is being catfished, and the sisters team up to expose the guilty gentleman. The caper comedy written, directed, and executive produced by Tyler Perry arrives in theaters this fall.