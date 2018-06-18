Nobody’s Fool Trailer: Tyler Perry Unites Tiffany Haddish and Whoopi Goldberg

By

Because you certainly need more Tiffany Haddish in your life, Tiff and Tyler Perry will appease you with Nobody’s Fool, which pairs Haddish with Tika Sumpter and Whoopi Goldberg. When Tanya (Haddish) is released from jail, she moves in with her type-A sister Danica (Sumpter), who’s dating a mystery man. Tanya’s sleuthing reveals that her sister is being catfished, and the sisters team up to expose the guilty gentleman. The caper comedy written, directed, and executive produced by Tyler Perry arrives in theaters this fall.

Watch Now

  1. The Queer Eye Guys on Men’s Biggest Fashion Mistakes
  2. The Queer Eye Guys on How They Got Cast
  3. Why the Queer Eye Guys Never Pick Fights With Republicans
  4. How Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Gets Away With Its Dirtiest Jokes
  5. Ozark’s Julia Garner on Finding Her Southern Twang
  6. Alison Brie Reveals the Go-to Grooming Product on the Set of GLOW
  7. We Had to Wonder: How Did Sex and the City Portray Queer People?
  8. The Stars of Spongebob on Broadway Make Their Own Spongebob Memes
  9. The Americans: In Memoriam
  10. Here Are 11 Minutes of Unfiltered Tracy Morgan
  11. Tracy Morgan Has Equal Love for Tiffany Haddish and Craft Services
  12. Cameron Britton Thought About Killing His Mom While Filming Mindhunter
  13. How the Ladies of Ibiza Get F*cked-up Around the World
  14. Watch Jonathan Van Ness Fangirl Over Justin Theroux in Charlie’s Angels
  15. Retta Is Over People Telling Her to ‘Treat Yo’ Self’
  16. Rachel Bloom Gloriously Roasts Adam Pally for His Shorty Awards Performance
  17. 7 Star Wars Spinoffs That We’d Like to See
  18. Rest in Power Examines How Trayvon Martin’s Death Sparked a Movement
  19. Watch People Try to Recap Every Marvel Movie
Nobody’s Fool Trailer: Tyler Perry Unites Haddish, Goldberg
  • REGISTER
Sign up with a social account:

Don’t worry. We will never post to your social media account without your permission.

or create an account

We’ve sent a registration confirmation email to .

Please follow the instructions in the email within 48 hours to complete your registration.

Forgot Your Password?

Enter your email address or username and we’ll email instructions on how to reset your password.

This username or email is associated with a Facebook account.

Log in with your social account:
Check Your Inbox

We’ve sent you an email with instructions on how to reset your password.

Welcome! You are now a registered user of NYMag.com, TheCut.com, Vulture.com, ScienceOfUs.com and GrubStreet.com.

Want more? Subscribe to our daily newsletters.

  • Constant news updates on politics, business, media, and real estate.

  • Breaking news and analysis on all the latest TV, movies, music, books, theater, and art.

  • Get the latest fashion, beauty, and shopping news and recommendations.

No Thanks

We're sorry. You must confirm your registration within 48 hours of submitting your registration request. Please register again.

You are already registered. Please log in.

Reset Your Password

Enter a new password

Your password has been successfully changed.

Please log in.