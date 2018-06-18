Nobody’s Fool Trailer: Tyler Perry Unites Tiffany Haddish and Whoopi Goldberg
Because you certainly need more Tiffany Haddish in your life, Tiff and Tyler Perry will appease you with Nobody’s Fool, which pairs Haddish with Tika Sumpter and Whoopi Goldberg. When Tanya (Haddish) is released from jail, she moves in with her type-A sister Danica (Sumpter), who’s dating a mystery man. Tanya’s sleuthing reveals that her sister is being catfished, and the sisters team up to expose the guilty gentleman. The caper comedy written, directed, and executive produced by Tyler Perry arrives in theaters this fall.
Watch Now
- The Queer Eye Guys on Men’s Biggest Fashion Mistakes
- The Queer Eye Guys on How They Got Cast
- Why the Queer Eye Guys Never Pick Fights With Republicans
- How Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Gets Away With Its Dirtiest Jokes
- Ozark’s Julia Garner on Finding Her Southern Twang
- Alison Brie Reveals the Go-to Grooming Product on the Set of GLOW
- We Had to Wonder: How Did Sex and the City Portray Queer People?
- The Stars of Spongebob on Broadway Make Their Own Spongebob Memes
- The Americans: In Memoriam
- Here Are 11 Minutes of Unfiltered Tracy Morgan
- Tracy Morgan Has Equal Love for Tiffany Haddish and Craft Services
- Cameron Britton Thought About Killing His Mom While Filming Mindhunter
- How the Ladies of Ibiza Get F*cked-up Around the World
- Watch Jonathan Van Ness Fangirl Over Justin Theroux in Charlie’s Angels
- Retta Is Over People Telling Her to ‘Treat Yo’ Self’
- Rachel Bloom Gloriously Roasts Adam Pally for His Shorty Awards Performance
- 7 Star Wars Spinoffs That We’d Like to See
- Rest in Power Examines How Trayvon Martin’s Death Sparked a Movement
- Watch People Try to Recap Every Marvel Movie