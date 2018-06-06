Oh Boy, Rita Ora’s ‘Girls’ Video Is Here

Rita Ora really stepped in it last month with the release of her new song “Girls,” a misguided attempt at coming out as a girl who enjoys kissing girls just for fun. The song was criticized by other queer artists for trivializing the experiences of gay women; ultimately, Rita Ora apologized for unintentionally causing harm. But does her video for the song rectify the situation? Ehhh, that’s not really what it’s about. What we have here are girls on girls on girls who all seemingly robbed the same wig store, plus the editing wizardry of a smooch between Rita and Cardi B’s hologram. Make of all that what you will.