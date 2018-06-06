Latest News from Vulture

Oh Boy, Rita Ora’s ‘Girls’ Video Is Here

Featuring a smooch between Rita Ora and Cardi B’s hologram.

12:22 p.m.

A Star Is Born Trailer: Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga Go Very, Very Country

Premiering October 5.

12:10 p.m.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom Is Chasing Its Own Tail

The latest Jurassic movie plays like a strenuous imitation of Steven Spielberg instead of the real deal.

12:00 p.m.

Ocean’s 8 Panders Very Specifically to My Rihanna-Leo Dating Fantasy

The Rih-venant.

11:55 a.m.

‘Splat!’: The Oral History of Sex and the City’s Most Shocking Episode

The episode where Lexi Featherston committed the ultimate party foul.

11:36 a.m.

Into the Spider-Verse Trailer: All Your Faves Unite for a New Spider-Man Movie

This cast is stacked.

11:25 a.m.

That Wyoming Ranch Kanye Took Over Hated Having Him

There will be “no more rappers” allowed.

11:22 a.m.

13 Reasons Why Is Getting a Third Season, Why???

More like Thirdteen Reasons Why.

11:00 a.m.

UCB’s Del Close Marathon Moving From NY to LA

After 20 years in New York City, the Upright Citizens Brigade improv comedy weekend is heading West.

11:00 a.m.

Daniel Radcliffe and Bobby Cannavale to Star in Broadway’s Lifespan of a Fact

Performances begin at Studio 54 on September 20.

10:55 a.m.

Your Guide to The Kissing Booth, the Netflix Movie All the Teens Are Wild For

The story of one girl, two boys, and a booth.

10:40 a.m.

We Can’t Trust Hollywood to Fix Toxic Fandom

Star Wars: The Last Jedi’s Kelly Marie Tran appears to have quit Instagram over racist trolling. How do we solve this?

10:36 a.m.

30 Comedians Give Advice to Their Younger Selves

Colin Jost, Michael Che, Julie Klausner, Pete Holmes, Chris Gethard, and more.

10:00 a.m.

Anne Hathaway Is the Best Part of Ocean’s 8

She, uh, steals the movie.

9:55 a.m.

The Beauty and Banality of Motherhood Stories Onscreen

The best of these stories use a distancing lens to capture the transformative, magical, grinding exhaustion of motherhood.

9:51 a.m.

Tig Notaro Wants to Tell You Monica Lewinsky Is ‘an Exceptional Human Being’

“I just want to remind people of that.”

9:39 a.m.

Brendan Fraser Calls for HFPA Member to Step Down After Harassment Investigation

Fraser accused Philip Berk of sexual assault.

9:20 a.m.

Watch Shawn Mendes Superfan Mandy Patinkin Sing ‘Stitches’ in Yiddish

Mandy, release an album of covers!

9:00 a.m.

The Best Horror Movies of 2018 (So Far)

The humans are scarier than the monsters.

8:30 a.m.

The Best Songs of 2018 (So Far)

Including Cardi B, the Weeknd, Kasey Musgraves, Beach House, Janelle Monáe, Kendrick Lamar, and more.