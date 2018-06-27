Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Makes a Case for Its Big Dick Energy

First look. #OnceUponATimeInHollywood A post shared by Leonardo DiCaprio (@leonardodicaprio) on Jun 27, 2018 at 6:00am PDT

The promotion for Quentin Tarantino’s 1970s-set Once Upon a Time in Hollywood — “a unique take on the Manson Family murders” —continues. After all those casting announcements and an appearance at CinemaCon, on Wednesday morning Leonardo DiCaprio shared a first look via his Instagram, sharing an image of himself and Brad Pitt in their ’70s costumes. The actors play two men who live next door to Sharon Tate. This first look arrives — rather curiously — the day after the internet debated just who does and does not have that Big Dick Energy. Is this Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’s argument for its own BDE? If so, it could have done better by putting Margot Robbie front and center. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood will be released on August 9, 2019, the 50th anniversary of the Manson murders.