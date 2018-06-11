Ozark’s Julia Garner on Finding Her Southern Twang

How Ozark’s Julia Garner Found Her Southern Twang
The 2018 Emmy race has begun, and Vulture will take a close look at the contenders until voting closes on June 25.
Actress Julia Garner describes how she practiced her Missouri twang for Netflix’s dark drama Ozark, and how one scene put her worst fears into sharp focus. “Even thinking about it just makes me cringe!” she said during a visit to Vulture’s Emmy Studio.
