Patricia Clarkson has apparently decided to just say things and see what happens, and it is very, very delightful. On Watch What Happens Live, playing a game themed around her Sharp Objects co-star Elizabeth Perkins’s appearance in Big, Clarkson decided to tell the world that fellow Friends With Benefits cast member Justin Timberlake is just that: big. “I had the good fortune to get to see him, uh, all there, because they were shooting a scene where they couldn’t keep anything on,” she explained, and there was apparently a lot of Justin there. “His mother’s going to kill me!” Man of the Woods, indeed.