Photo: Disney/Pixar

In November, John Lasseter went on leave from his position as chief creative officer of Pixar and Walt Disney Animation Studios after being accused of misconduct (including by Rashida Jones) and subsequently acknowledging he made “missteps” that made people “feel disrespected or uncomfortable.” Earlier this month it was announced that Lasseter would officially depart his jobs at the end of the year, and according to The Hollywood Reporter, Pete Docter and Jennifer Lee will fill the roles of chief creative officers at both companies, with Lee heading up Walt Disney and Doctor taking over at Pixar. Docter has won two Best Animated Feature Oscars for Up and Inside Out, and Lee wrote and co-directed Frozen.