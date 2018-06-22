The Proposal Episode Pulled After Contestant Is Accused of Enabling Date Rape

Photo: ABC

ABC will not be airing the second episode of its new show, The Proposal. Contestant Michael J. Friday is being accused of facilitating the drugging and raping of a Wisconsin woman who posted publicly about the alleged incident, which is said to have taken place in November. The woman says Friday is “directly responsible” for her “date rape” at the hands of two men that he brought with him to their first date (they met on Tinder) before exiting the bar and leaving her with the others. Her full post describing the alleged incident is below, in which she references the five hours of “unspeakable” treatment she endured, and Friday’s apparent admission of his involvement after the assault.

ABC and Warner Horizon issued a joint statement about the episode’s cancellation to The Hollywood Reporter: “An allegation has been made against a contestant on next week’s episode of The Proposal. While the accusation was not related to the contestant’s appearance on the program, we take it very seriously. ABC and the producers of The Proposal are pulling the episode while this matter is under review.” The Proposal is the latest from the producers of The Bachelor and its creator, Mike Fleiss. Last week, news broke that Bachelorette contestant Lincoln Adim had been convicted of assault and battery in May from an incident that took place in 2016.