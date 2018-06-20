Pusha-T Drops Police Stop Video for ‘If You Know You Know’

‘If You Know You Know’ should be high on your list of perfect summer jams to blast while driving through the desert in a nice car. (You should also always have such a list on hand, just in case.) The first track on Pusha-T’s much-loved new album DAYTONA is an energetic ode to summer hangouts and smuggling drugs. And while this video, directed by Shomi Patwary, starts out as a smooth cruise, things get serious real quick. Eventually, a police officer pulls him over for, perhaps, existing? Having too much fun? Then the cop calls for back up. And before you know it there’s three cops. And a K9 unit. And a drone. And a lot of dashcam and bodycam footage, which is almost never a good thing. And, well, let’s just say this turns into a bad, bad road trip.