Queer Eye’s Antoni Is Opening a ‘Fast-Casual Food Concept’ in New York City

Are you ready to experience the Queer Eye dining experience for yourself? During a cast panel at the 92nd Street Y, Antoni Porowski announced that he’s starting a fast-casual restaurant in New York City. “I’m all about, like, cheese and pork belly and decadence, and as a result of the increased vanity of being on camera all the time and working out and eating healthy, I’m developing a fast-casual food concept restaurant that I’m gonna be opening here in New York,” he said. Porowski said he wasn’t “supposed to talk about it,” but, duh, he couldn’t help himself! We’ll have a table for two, and another plate of grapefruit and avocado salad, please!