Who Said It: Tyler Durden or Screenslaver?

They don’t look alike, but they do sound quite similar. Photo: Twentieth Century Fox/Disney/Pixar

In the middle of watching Incredibles 2, I was struck by a realization. Around the time the villain Screenslaver started to do his third big monologue about the soul-deadening evils of modern life, it hit me: This guy sounds exactly like Tyler Durden. (Other critics have compared him to the late French philosopher Jean Baudrillard, but this is my piece, so we’re going with the Fight Club comparison.) Screenslaver and Tyler Durden both complain incessantly about being stuck in a society of mindless consumers who’ve lost all sense of anything real, they both plan to wake up the sheeple through violent disruption, and in the interest of not spoiling each movie, I will just say there is also a third thing they have in common. Can you tell the Pixar supervillain from the Brad Pitt character with 5 percent body fat? Take our quiz to find out!

Additional reporting by Aubri Juhasz.

We give you a quote about how consumer society is destroying authentic experience, you tell us who it's from!

“Advertising has us chasing cars and clothes, working jobs we hate so we can buy shit we don't need.”
“Reject the basic assumptions of civilization, especially the importance of material possessions.”
“Grab your snacks ... You are no longer in control. I am.”
"You don't talk, you watch talk shows. You don't play games, you watch game shows."
“Travel, relationships, risk, every meaningful experience must be packaged and delivered to you ... so that you can remain ever-sheltered, ever-passive, ever-ravenous consumers who can't bring themselves to rise from their couches, break a sweat, and participate in life.”
“The things you own end up owning you.”
“It's only after we've lost everything that we're free to do anything.”
“You eat chips and watch [other people] confront problems that you are too lazy to deal with.”
“We are consumers. We're the by-products of a lifestyle obsession.”
“You tell yourself you are being looked after ...That your rights are being upheld. So that the system can keep stealing from you.”

