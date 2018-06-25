Who Said It: Tyler Durden or Screenslaver?

Photo: Twentieth Century Fox/Disney/Pixar

In the middle of watching Incredibles 2, I was struck by a realization. Around the time the villain Screenslaver started to do his third big monologue about the soul-deadening evils of modern life, it hit me: This guy sounds exactly like Tyler Durden. (Other critics have compared him to the late French philosopher Jean Baudrillard, but this is my piece, so we’re going with the Fight Club comparison.) Screenslaver and Tyler Durden both complain incessantly about being stuck in a society of mindless consumers who’ve lost all sense of anything real, they both plan to wake up the sheeple through violent disruption, and in the interest of not spoiling each movie, I will just say there is also a third thing they have in common. Can you tell the Pixar supervillain from the Brad Pitt character with 5 percent body fat? Take our quiz to find out!

Additional reporting by Aubri Juhasz.