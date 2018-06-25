Drunk History continues its fifth season tomorrow night with an episode all about heists. One of those heists includes the tale of how Israeli spies tracked down and captured Adolf Eichmann, a high-ranking Nazi officer/war criminal who fled Germany after the war for Argentina (and yes, there’s a movie about it coming out soon). A drunk Rachel Bloom tells the story, Weird Al Yankovic plays Eichmann, and Tony Hale and Alex Karpovsky play some of the Israeli intelligence officers who managed to pull off one of the strangest heists ever by, in Bloom’s words, “full-on Weekend at Bernies-ing the orchestrator of the worst thing that’s ever happened in their lives.” Catch the rest when the episode airs on Comedy Central tomorrow night at 10 p.m.