Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’s Rachel Brosnahan Posts Tribute to Her Aunt Kate Spade

Rachel Brosnahan, who won a Golden Globe for starring in Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, also happens to be the niece of Kate Spade, who died earlier this week. On Instagram, Brosnahan posted a tribute to Spade with a video of her dancing with her husband in front of a mariachi band. “Knowing Katy, this is how she would want to be remembered,” Brosnhaan wrote. “She had a light that words can’t capture but touched everyone she came into contact with. She was exceedingly kind, beautifully sensitive, insanely talented, funny as heck and one of the most generous people I have ever known. She was effervescent. Hug your loved ones extra tight today.”