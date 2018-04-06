Photo: MGM

Perhaps it’s inevitable that, after producing and starring in half the movies and TV shows in Hollywood, Reese Witherspoon might just come back to Legally Blonde. According to Deadline, MGM is near a deal with Witherspoon to make a third Legally Blonde movie, reuniting with Karen McCullah and Kirsten Smith, who wrote the original film’s script. The first film, of course, followed Elle Woods’s adventures at Harvard Law, and the second we do not talk about. The third “will be much in the spirit of the first film” focusing on “female empowerment.” Perhaps Elle moves to Hollywood, starts a production company, and makes an award-winning TV show about a bunch of Monterey moms who unite against the terrible man in their lives.