Remaking a Murder: How Weegee Photographed a Mob Killing

The photographer Arthur Fellig, more commonly known by his self-given nickname “Weegee,” became famous for his grisly, exciting photos of murders on the streets of New York City. But what might seem like a simple click of a shutter took a lot of preparation and smart thinking. Christopher Bonanos, New York Magazine’s city editor and author of the book Flash: The Making of Weegee, reenacts one particular scene that has since ended up on museum walls and book jackets around the world.