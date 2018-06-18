Report: XXXTentacion Dead Following Shooting

Photo: Larry Marano/REX/Shutterstock

Rapper XXXTentacion was shot to death in Florida on Monday, TMZ reports. According to eyewitnesses, who posted graphic footage from the scene on social media, the Florida rapper (real name Jahseh Onfroy), 20, “appeared lifeless with no pulse.” His condition had initially been reported as critical; the Broward County Fire Department has since confirmed to TMZ that Onfroy has been pronounced dead. According to emergency dispatch audio, picked up by TMZ, the incident involved a drive-by shooting outside of a Deerfield Beach motorcycle shop and the alleged shooters have not yet been identified; Onfroy was also reportedly robbed during the incident. XXXTentacion got his start on SoundCloud and, in March, earned his first No. 1 album. The controversial rapper has also been accused of domestic violence and was still awaiting trial for those charges at the time of the shooting.

This post contains breaking news and will be updated accordingly.