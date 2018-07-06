Anne Hathaway Receives Compliment From Rihanna, Is Somehow Still Breathing

If ever you’re feeling insecure about your body, please find yourself on a movie set with Rihanna, Queen “I actually have had the pleasure of a fluctuating body type,” First of Her Name. On Ellen this week, Anne Hathaway spoke about filming Ocean’s 8 after giving birth to her son, and feeling self-conscious of her post-baby body. Other castmates — Sandy, Cate — were supportive, but Rihanna’s compliment had Hathaway really jazzed. “Rihanna looks up and goes, ‘Damn, girl, you got an ass!’ And I of course was freaked out, and loved it so much. I was like ‘Really?’ She was like ‘You’ve got an ass like me!’” More is more, indeed.