’80s Pop Star Rockwell Visits Late Night to Sing About BBQ Becky and Permit Patty

Between Permit Patty and BBQ Becky, we’ve seen several stories recently about white women calling the cops on black people who are just going about their daily lives. So during last night’s Late Night, Seth Meyers welcomed writer Amber Ruffin ’80s pop star Rockwell to sing a new take on his classic song “Somebody’s Watching Me” called “White Women Watching Me.” With some help from writers Jenny Hagel and Ally Hord as the much-memed white women, Rockwell sings about how just seeing a white woman on her cell phone makes him break into a sweat:

When I’m selling water for a trip to Disneyland Patty says I need a permit, unlike a white kid’s lemonade stand. People say I’m crazy, a little touched in the brain But if you ask me, it’s these white women who are insane!