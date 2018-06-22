Roger Rabbit Changed the Way Hollywood Animates
When Who Framed Roger Rabbit hit theaters in June of 1988, there was no telling exactly what impact it would have on pop culture. But now, 30 years later, the three key animation techniques animator Richard Williams and his team implemented are still being used to create the CGI characters we see in virtually every summer blockbuster.
Watch Now
- How Realistic Are Dinosaur Movies?
- James Corden Picks His Favorite Late Late Show Moment
- Remaking a Murder: How Weegee Photographed a Mob Killing
- Minnie Driver Really, Really Wishes She Could Sing More Often
- Mandy Moore on the Innate Sadness of This Is Us
- UnREAL’s Constance Zimmer on Directing Herself
- Why GLOW’s Creators Feel Like They’re Running a ‘Leotard Factory’
- Which Queer Eye Guy Is the Biggest Control Freak About Driving?
- David Harbour Wasn’t Asked to Dance in Stranger Things 2, But He Did Anyway
- The Queer Eye Guys on Season Two’s Biggest Twist
- Why the Queer Eye Guys Never Pick Fights With Republicans
- The Queer Eye Guys on How They Got Cast
- The Queer Eye Guys on Men’s Biggest Fashion Mistakes
- Silicon Valley’s Thomas Middleditch on Mocking the Tech Elite
- How to Clean a Dinosaur at NYC’s Museum of Natural History
- How Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Gets Away With Its Dirtiest Jokes
- Ozark’s Julia Garner on Finding Her Southern Twang
- Alison Brie Reveals the Go-to Grooming Product on the Set of GLOW
- We Had to Wonder: How Did Sex and the City Portray Queer People?
- The Stars of Spongebob on Broadway Make Their Own Spongebob Memes