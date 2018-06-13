Drag Race Is Back for Season 11, Honey!

Photo: VH1

Are you ready to sashay into an 11th season of Drag Race? RuPaul’s Emmy-winning reality competition will return to VH1, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “After 10 sickening seasons, the Drag Race phenomenon is just getting started,” executive producer and host RuPaul Charles said in a statement on Wednesday. “I want to thank VH1 for providing this amazing platform for a whole new generation of super talented drag queens.” The half-hour aftershow, RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked, will also return. The tenth season’s finale will air June 28.