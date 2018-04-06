Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Nearly a week after ABC canceled Roseanne following the star’s racist tweet, co-star Sara Gilbert spoke on her other show, The Talk, about the sitcom’s end. Gilbert was an executive producer on the revival and one of the driving forces to get it to happen. She was one of the first to speak out on Twitter against Barr’s tweet last Tuesday, before ABC canceled the series. “In addition to my statement, I would like to say this has been a very difficult week,” Gilbert said. “A lot of people have been hurt by this. I will say I’m proud of the show we made. This show has always been about diversity, love, and inclusion. And it’s sad to see it end in this way. I’m sad for the people who lost their jobs in the process. However, I do stand behind the decision ABC made.”

ABC is reportedly looking into ways to reformat Roseanne without its star, including a show possibly centered on Gilbert’s character Darlene, though Gilbert and the network haven’t commented on those reports.