Scott Rogowsky Makes a Jewel Juul, Loses His Mind at the 2018 Governors Ball

Before becoming famous for hosting the super-popular HQ Trivia app, Scott Rogowsky was just another New York comedian trying to get noticed while hosting his own live late-night show, Running Late. Thankfully, Rogowsky’s live show continues on, but his newfound fame clearly complicated things during this Running Late video filmed at the Governors Ball in New York earlier this month. It has everything: 2 Chainz, Pusha T, the Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup Challenge (“You didn’t see the meme? It’s on Instagram!”), a Juul made out of a Jewel CD case, and screaming fans begging Rogowsky for selfies: “I am a gooooooooood!!!!!” The results are in: Rogowsky is well-known enough to have crowds of festivalgoers swarm him for photos, but not well-known enough to interview 2 Chainz while he’s coming out of the bathroom. Maybe next year.

If you’re in New York and want to check out Rogowsky’s show, keep an eye on the Running Late website. As for his other gig, Rogowsky has confirmed some big HQ news to Vulture: The one and only John Mayer will be co-hosting HQ with Rogowsky live this Sunday night at 9 p.m.