Sean Spicer Wants to Be a Talk-Show Host Now

Photo: Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Madame Tussauds

Former White House press secretary Sean Spicer is developing a talk show, and it’s not just an idea he wrote down on a napkin. The New York Times obtained a pitch sheet for the show’s pilot, which will be filmed in July, that outlines a casual talk format in which Spicer would sit down with “some of the most interesting and thoughtful public figures for a drink and some lite conversation at a local pub or cafe.” Spicer and his hypothetical guests would “discuss everything from the media to marriage” and “they might even tangle over the merits of making your bed or the value of a great point guard.” No network has bought in yet, but it is being co-produced by Debmar-Mercury, which syndicates The Wendy Williams Show and Family Feud. It’s also tentatively titled Sean Spicer’s Common Ground, but something like The Spicey Sessions — or maybe just Complicit — has a better ring to it.