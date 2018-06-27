Photo: Netflix

Good news, BoJack fans! On Twitter today, the show announced that one of 2017’s best and weepiest series is finally returning to Netflix for its fifth season in September so please stop bugging them about it. Write the date down now: Friday, September 14:

wooowwww congratulations you are the 10000000 person to ask that question your prize is the answer sept 14th now please stop asking me https://t.co/YlMPphjRdq — BoJack Horseman (@BoJackHorseman) June 27, 2018

Netflix was not very happy, however, about the BoJack Twitter account revealing this information:

bojack...we talked about this — Netflix US (@netflix) June 27, 2018

i remember a 87% coherent conversation where you told me to do this right now — BoJack Horseman (@BoJackHorseman) June 27, 2018

do i have to revoke your twitter privileges — Netflix US (@netflix) June 27, 2018

no you cant i have powerful friends — BoJack Horseman (@BoJackHorseman) June 27, 2018

help @jack how do i change my password — BoJack Horseman (@BoJackHorseman) June 27, 2018

just received a text pic.twitter.com/Ok9OclrUJv — Netflix US (@netflix) June 27, 2018

funny i just received a text to pic.twitter.com/YkZ7y3Ie51 — BoJack Horseman (@BoJackHorseman) June 27, 2018

Season four wrapped up its run back in September, so that means BoJack viewers will have spent a full year waiting for the next batch of episodes. In the meantime, you can catch up with our review of last season right here.