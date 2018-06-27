See Kristen Wiig, Evil Taxidermy Fan, in Wonder Woman 1984

As Michael B. Jordan proved in Black Panter, superhero villains love themselves a good, evil trip to a museum. In Wonder Woman 1984, Kristen Wiig is carrying on the tradition. Today, Patty Jenkins shared a photo of Kristen Wiig, the film’s villain, wandering through a natural history museum in a Heathers-ready outfit as Barbra Minerva, the woman who turns into the villainous Cheetah. In the comics she’s an archaeologist with a doctorate, though we know little about her character here; she might just be a fan of big beasts and big glasses. Wonder Woman 1984 will bring Diana into the Cold War, and somehow revive Chris Pine and give him a fanny pack. In other words, all your decade-specific fantasies are coming true.