Seth Meyers Agrees That Donald Trump Is Elite

After the fallout from his “zero-tolerance” policy on immigration, Donald Trump did his version of talk therapy by holding a rally in Minnesota where he treated his followers to one of his trademark stream-of-consciousness rambles. Thursday night’s Late Night with Seth Meyers decided to take on the unenviable task of deciphering these remarks, beginning with Trump’s lamenting that Democrats are always the ones who get to be labelled “elites.” And it’s true! Republicans love to gripe about elites, as Seth points out, despite the fact that “their party controls all three branches of government, or the fact that they are the party of the monied class, or the fact that they elected a wealthy golf course owning New York real estate magnate turned TV celebrity as president.” In addition to agreeing with the president that he is in fact among the elite, Meyers was also kind enough to let him know that FDR was not in fact president for 16 years, as he keeps repeating. And the late night host even made a handy campaign ad for Republicans, reminding them of their own Commander-in-chief’s words: don’t vote.