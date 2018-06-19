Seth Meyers Basically Attended a White House Press Briefing

Sure, he wasn’t really at the White House. We know this, we know how TV works. But still, when Seth Meyers set up his Late Night White House Press Briefing it managed to come together basically just like the real ones do. As Meyers asked Huckabee Sanders when she would ever start telling the truth, she responded “Not today, or tomorrow, or at any point ever,” which is the kind of surprising and ironic honesty only a late night comedy show host manipulating hours and hours of press briefing footage could coax out of this White House. We also get to find out once and for all if there was ever a time when Trump liked Germany and the answer may (not) totally surprise you.