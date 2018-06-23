Seth Rogen has been low-key snitching on Republican gossip for years, yet the Elephant Party seems to like him anyway, so much so that Mitt Romney invited him to his annual retreat to raise awareness for brain disease. (Anyone got a Romney Retreat ticket for 2019? Hot commodity!) It was a selfie interaction he had with two teenage fans, though, that lead him to really burn down the place — mostly because the boys’ father was a certain Speaker of the House, and that Speaker of the House loves the Apatow school of comedy.

“They said, Our dad wants to meet you. And Paul Ryan was walking to me. My whole body puckered and I tensed up and I didn’t know what to do,” Rogen explained on The Late Show. “He came over and grabbed my hand and I’m shaking his hand. He goes, Can I have a picture with you? I look over and his kids are standing right there, expectedly, clearly fans of mine, and I go, No way, man! I could’ve stopped, and I said furthermore, I hate what you’re doing to the country at this moment and I count the days until you no longer have one iota of the power you currently have.” Rogen admits he was a bit conflicted about chewing Ryan out in front of his family, until he wasn’t. “It’s not their fault, but at the same time they should probably learn that if they like a movie or song, the person who made that probably doesn’t like their dad that much,” he summed up. “Except if they’re watching Roseanne re-runs.” Or, The Conners re-runs!