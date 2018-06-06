Watch Shawn Mendes Superfan Mandy Patinkin Sing ‘Stitches’ in Yiddish

In addition to being a Broadway legend, Homeland star, and light of goodness in the world, Mandy Patinkin is a big fan of Shawn Mendes. On The Late Late Show, Mandy revealed his deep love of Mendes’s music and then decided to perform a bit of “Stitches” in Yiddish. It sounds great (of course it does, this is Mandy Patinkin). Patinkin went on to give a little bit of advice on love to Mendes, based on his four decades of marriage. Lucy Liu is also there, generally supportive of the confusion happening around her.