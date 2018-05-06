Did You Know That Shawn Mendes Is a Harry Potter Stan?

Shawn Mendes — the pop star who is not light of our lives Charlie Puth — rode with James Corden last night for a round of Carpool Karaoke. When Corden asked if Mendes was a Harry Potter stan, something curious happened. “On a scale of 10 being crazed superfan, and 0 being hate it, never seen it, where are you?” Corden asked. “[I’m a] 9.5. I have a whole book at home that I wrote all the spells in and stuff. [I love] just the magic, and the weird candies that make you turn into a lion and stuff,” Mendes says, slowly donning a lightning-bolt scar, round glasses, and Gryffindor robes. Mendes said meeting Emma Watson was one of the major starstruck moments of his young, pure life. Riddikulus!